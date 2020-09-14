Bull tranquilized after roaming Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bull was tranquilized Monday after it was seen wandering on Interstate 75, snarling traffic for early morning commuters.

Deputies said the bull was spotted early Monday morinng strolling on Bloomingdale Avenue and on Highway 301. It eventually made it onto the southbound lanes of I-75.

Deputies responded with the bull’s owner who deployed a tranquilizer to sedate the animal.

The bull is now safely resting at home, authorities said.

LATEST STORIES: