Buffalo chicken funnel cake taco already popular at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair is known for its new, wacky and wild foods every year.

The funnel cake trailer from the company “The Best Around” is a fair staple, having been around for about 38 years. Manager Mama June Harris comes up with a new twist on the classic funnel cake every year.

This year, the Tampa celebrity went for a more savory option, creating the “buffalo chicken funnel cake taco.”

“It’s a special funnel cake batter with cornmeal, Frank’s Red Hot and dry ranch dressing in with funnel cake mix and we take a regular taco shell, dip it in the batter, then we fry it up,” Mama Jane explained. “And then when it comes out of the fryer, it gets some homemade buffalo chicken dip in the middle, some lettuce, cheese, ranch dressing and some Cool Ranch Dorito crumbles.”

On the second day of the fair, Mama June said the response to her latest creation has been fantastic.

“There have been many, many, many people coming to pick it up, it’s been fabulous. Everyone has gone, ‘oh my gosh, oh my God!’ it’s, yeah, it’s been great,” she said.

The Florida State Fair has posted an interactive map for all new food on its website for guests to find the delicacies they want to try much easier.