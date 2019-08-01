Budget, scooters on Tampa city council agenda Thursday

TAMPA (WFLA) — It’s a big day for the City of Tampa. Mayor Jane Castor will unveil her 2020 Fiscal year budget proposal at a city council meeting.

The budget will show what vision Mayor Castor has for the city, and how she plans to move Tampa forward.

The Mayor has previously said she’s focused on three main areas, relieving Tampa’s transportation issues, workforce development and affordable housing.

The budget will need final approval at a later date.

Representatives from the four scooter companies, Bird, Jump, Lime and Spin, will also be at the city council meeting to answer questions and address concerns from City Commissioners.

Some people love the addition, but 8 On Your Side found others aren’t sold on the idea. The most frequent complaints are scooters being where they shouldn’t, blocking sidewalks, littered across the Riverwalk and Bayshore Blvd., and trespassing on private property.

City of Tampa Transportation Director Jean Duncan says the hope is to keep the program after the year trial.

“Right now I think the lean is towards keeping the program. It is very popular. We do want to give our residents and our visitors as many mode options as possible,” Duncan said.

The City Council Meeting is Thursday at 9 a.m.

