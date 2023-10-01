TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ safety Ryan Neal will not return to Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Saints after suffering an injury in the first quarter.

Neal left the field and was evaluated for a concussion. Though his return seemed probable, the Buccaneers announced he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Update: Safety Ryan Neal has been downgraded to OUT for the remainder of today's game. https://t.co/MvCd6gk3Sw — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) October 1, 2023

The Bucs have already been marred by defensive injuries. During Sunday’s divisional matchup, Tampa Bay was left without starting corner Jamel Dean and without backup corner Derek Pitts Jr.

Corner and safety Dee Delaney is currently in for Neal and will remain on the field for the rest of the matchup. During last week’s matchup against the Eagles, Delaney had a clutch interception in the third quarter.

The Bucs are currently leading 7-3 with a little over five minutes remaining in the first half. Follow all live updates here.