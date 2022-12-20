TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Christmas spirit was alive and well in Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Tuesday, as they took the ‘Season of Giving’ to heart, with a Target shopping spree, Dick’s shopping spree, and Devin White’s Great White Christmas. It was an early Christmas for kids and families across town.

“People taking in other kids when they already have their own kids,” said Devin White. “Or just even a program that put a lot of time on kids that not even there is, I feel like, they needed that extra help.”

The linebacker and his Get Live 45 Foundation teamed up with A Door of Hope and other foster programs to give back to foster kids and their families. There were more than 15 foster families and 70 foster or adopted kids that all played games, won prizes, and took home a present.

“I’ve seen the need,” said Laney Gibney. “My husband and I felt like we really needed to open our homes in some way to kids that are in need in our community.”

Gibney and her husband Matt adopted 12-year-old Ammara and 11-year-old Aylah five days ago, after fostering them for two-and-a-half years.

“It’s a moment that we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” Gibney explained. “A moment they’ve been waiting for, wondering when they were just going to have a home that they didn’t have to move out of.”

Prior to White’s event, the holiday cheer continued at Dick’s Sporting Goods, where the defensive backs gave 60 foster youth from around the Bay Area a shopping spree. The holiday cheer continued at Target, where the wide receivers partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay. The receivers gave 30 pairs of ‘Bigs’ and ‘Littles’ $300 to spend.

“Something that makes my day is giving my family something,” said Victory Ware. “It’s not all about materialistic stuff.”

The 8-year-old didn’t just have toys on his shopping list.

“Some Febreeze, groceries, food,” Ware explained. “Toys for my godbrothers, something for my godmother.”

It was kids like Ware that the receivers wanted to help.

“I think it’s awesome,” said wide receiver Scotty Miller. “It’s something I really haven’t got to do in the past. So I think to come here, and get to see the joy of these kids going around shopping, it’s awesome.”

The players raised $117,000 to put on all their events, thanks to support from the team’s social justice fund and owners.