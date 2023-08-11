TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Even with a heat advisory in the Tampa Bay area, Bucs fans arrived at Raymond James Stadium hours before kickoff for the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It’s never too hot, never too hot for football,” said Sebastian Shaw, who brought his family to their first Buccaneers game.

Supporters of both teams tried to cool off in an AdventHealth misting tent, or they picked up free paper fans before taking their seats inside the stadium.

“At least I’m on the side that doesn’t have the sun shining on you,” Debbie Davis said.

But Nelson Guerra has season tickets behind the other sideline.

“The sun is always beating down on our side,” he said. “You got to want it for sure.”

His friend, Anthony Parrino, remembers a scorching hot Sunday afternoon in early September 1993.

“The Joe Montana game,” he said. “The first game he played with the Chiefs might have been the hottest day that I’ve ever experienced at the stadium. It was at the old sombrero. It was like a big wok.”

Guerra, Parrino and their friends spent a few hours tailgating, just not in their usual spot.

“We have a nice shade tree that they’ll hopefully let us keep parking under that,” Parrino said.

Fans told News Channel 8 they were eager to see quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask in their competition for the starting job as thy are hopeful the team can still be competitive in the post-Tom Brady era.

“Obviously, no Tom Brady makes a big difference,” Parrino said. “But hopefully, the defense, again, I think the key is the defense. If the defense plays the way they can we might be in a lot of games.”

It is a joint effort between Tampa Fire Rescue and Hillsborough Fire Rescue to respond to fans who require medical attention in the stadium.

A Tampa fire captain told News Channel 8 there was nothing out of the ordinary Friday night, but he said they could be busier for the first home regular season game against the Chicago Bears with a bigger crowd and more fans tailgating before kickoff.