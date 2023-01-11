TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line is helping feed East Tampa families for the second year in a row.

The defensive line is providing two weeks of food for more than 250 families. The mobile food pantries will be hosted twice a month from now through the end of the year at Lockhart Elementary School.

“It means everything to come out here in the community,” said Mike Greene, defensive line.

Greene helped load cars with the essentials, those picking up the food were excited to meet him.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for families to not have to go out of the environment and out of their way,” said teacher Angie Snow.

In partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, the defensive line making food more accessible in east Tampa.

“A high-poverty school and we know that food and healthy food options are a struggle for a lot of families, especially after Christmas,” Snow added. “We’re going to see a wonderful outpouring of our families coming into our schools. It’s amazing.”

Lillian Nichols knows how hard it can be.

There’s so many kids that don’t have the privilege of having food,” said Nichols. What I do, is I go around and get as much as I can and take out to the kid’s parents in my neighborhood.”

The mobile pantries are made possible through $100,000 donations from the defensive line as well as a matching grant from the Buccaneers Foundation Social Justice Fund.

“Everybody out here is just giving back to the community,” Greene said. “It’s amazing coming out here after the holidays. I love the spirit.”

This is the second year the Bucs are helping the community in this way. The Bucs play the Cowboys this Sunday, in the first week of the playoffs.