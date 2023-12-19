TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Habitat for Humanity gifted four families with brand new homes.

The homes were built through the partnership labeled “Holiday Home Build with the Bucs,” which came together thanks to donations from over 90 percent of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster and matching donations from the Buccaneers organization.

Initially only two homes were planned but after more donations from Bucs fans as well as comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, four homes in total were funded.

Among the players in attendance Tuesday were wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, safety Antione Winfield Jr., linebacker Lavonte David, cornerback Carlton Davis, and quarterback Kyle Trask.