TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A brush fire that broke out in Tampa on Monday has prompted road closures as fire rescue crews work to battle the blaze.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the brush fire broke out on S. Westshore Boulevard.

Due to a fire hose on the ground, S. Westshore Boulevard is closed between W. Wallcraft and W. Chapin Avenues.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.