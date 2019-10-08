Broken door handle leads police to 2016, 2019 rape cases in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police have arrested a man in connection to two rape cases one dating back to 2016.

Detectives say, Roytaner Williams, 41 was arrested in connection for a rape that happened in March. While investigating the case detectives were able to link Williams to a rape that occurred in 2016.

Both victims told detectives details about the victim’s car, including the detail that the interior passenger door handle was broken, which prevented the victims from exiting the vehicle.

Williams also has been linked to both cases by DNA evidence, however, he denies the accusations

If there are any other victims who wish to come forward, they are urged to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.