TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After 12 years of business, the British-inspired restaurant and bar, The Pub, permanently closed its International Plaza location in Tampa over the weekend.

The Tavern Restaurant Group announced Monday that The Pub closed on Saturday, June 3, but added that the Tavern Restaurant Group hopes to reopen in a new location “within the year.”

“After twelve years of business, closing our Tampa location was an extremely tough decision. We’ve had a lot of success here, but our current lease has now ended,” Vice President for Tavern Restaurant Group David Bell said in a statement. “We are currently seeking a new space to operate and hope to reopen within the year.”

In a Facebook Post, The Pub Tampa shared the location closed due to their lease ending.

“We are looking for the perfect location to raise a pint with you in the Tampa Bay Area soon. Until then, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our patrons and dedicated staff. This is farewell for now. Cheers, friends,” the Facebook post read.