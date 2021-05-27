Breeze Airways takes off from Tampa International

TAMPA (WFLA) – You may spot a few new ‘blue birds’ parked outside your gate at Tampa International Airport the next time you travel.

Breeze Airways is the latest airline to take to the skies, making Tampa its inaugural market.

Breeze will deliver 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities with ticket fares starting at $39.

“We’re trying to have a seriously nice airline that can get you there for half the price for twice as fast,” says Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman.

Neeleman says the formula is simple for a reason – because it works for everyone.

“If you can just be nice, the people will be nice to you in return,” he explains. “And your job will be more fun.”

In this post-pandemic atmosphere, things are moving surprisingly fast.

“Not in covid, and we’re now all of a sudden out of covid and celebrating a new airline,” says TPA CEO John Lopano. “How amazing is that in just about three or four months time?”

Tampa International Airport leaders expect 65,000 passengers to travel through the airport over Memorial Day weekend.

Pair that with a city that is booming for business, leisure, real estate and sports, you have a winning combination for a new airline and for the city of Tampa.

“We’re going to stimulate a lot of traffic to come to Tampa,” Neeleman says. “People are going to come here and spend money and have a great time.”

