TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are planning a trip soon, Breeze Airways is offering its “biggest sale ever,” with a 50 percent discount off the base fare for flights from Tampa starting Tuesday.

The airline said the discount applies to trips between Tuesday and March 7, 2024. Travelers only have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to get the deal.

Breeze offers nonstop flights to 15 destinations from Tampa. The destinations include Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; Akron-Canton, Ohio; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Charleston, West Virginia; Hartford, Connecticut; Huntsville, Alabama; Louisville, Kentucky; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Providence, Rhode Island; Portland, Maine; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Syracuse, New York.

“Breeze is known for our nice service, convenient flights and low fares,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “But the ‘Make It Happen’ promotion, with half price base fares, is our best deal to date. It’s good on every route throughout our network.”

To get the deal, travelers will need to book their flights online or through the Breeze app and enter “IMGAME50.”

Breeze said the promotion excludes travel from Nov. 16 through Nov. 28 and Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

To learn more, visit Breeze’s website.