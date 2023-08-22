TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Breeze Airways announced it is offering a discount for nonstop flights to 15 destinations from Tampa.

Travelers who book a roundtrip flight online or on the Breeze app and enter code “YOUDOYOU” will receive a 30 percent discount.

“Fall has a unique charm and intrigue that asks us to slow down and take in the changing colors and cooler breezes,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “Our 30 percent off ‘Take It Easy’ promotion is all about inspiring people to live their best lives by seeking out new experiences in our incredible destinations.”

The airline said the following nonstop flights from Tampa are on sale:

Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas

Akron-Canton, Ohio

Charleston, South Carolina

Columbus, Ohio

Charleston, West Virginia

Hartford, Connecticut

Huntsville, Alabama

Louisville, Kentucky

Norfolk, Virginia

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Providence, Rhode Island

Portland, Maine

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Richmond, Virginia

Syracuse, New York

The sale ends Thursday for flights scheduled between Sept. 5 and Dec. 19.

To learn more, visit Breeze’s website.