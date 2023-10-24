TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it is adding another route from Tampa International Airport.

Starting Jan. 12, 2024, Breeze will add service to Gulfport-Biloxi Mississippi.

Fares on the new nonstop flight start at $29 for one-way flights. To get the deal, you will have to purchase your tickets by Oct. 30 and travel by Sept. 3, 2024.

Breeze also offers nonstop service from Tampa to Akron-Canton, Ohio; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; Charleston, South Carolina; Charleston, West Virginia; Columbus, Ohio; Hartford, Connecticut; Huntsville, Alabama; Louisville, Kentucky; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Springfield, Illinois; and Syracuse, New York. The airline also offers one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service to Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Breeze Airways continues to offer Tampa International Airport’s travelers new and exciting nonstop options, this time to the fun-filled gulf coast of Mississippi,” said Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano. “This flight to the Gulfport-Biloxi region is the latest example of Breeze’s commitment to TPA, which has served as a key base for the airline since its inaugural flight from here in 2021.”

To learn more or to book a flight to Gulfport-Biloxi, click here.