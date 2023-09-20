TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Breeze Airways announced the addition of its 17th nonstop destination from Tampa Tuesday.

Nonstop flights from Tampa to Springfield, Illinois will begin on Dec. 4. The flights will be offered on Mondays and Fridays with an introductory fare of $49 for a one-way ticket.

Travelers can get the deal if they book their flight by Sept. 25. They will have to use the ticket by April 30, 2024.

Breeze said it began serving Tampa in May 2021. It proves nonstop year-round travel to Akron/Canton, Ohio; Bentonville/Fayetteville, Arkansas; Charleston, South Carolina; Hartford, Connecticut; Huntsville, Alabama; Louisville, Kentucky; Norfolk, Virginia; Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; Richmond, Virginia; and Syracuse, New York; and seasonal service to Charleston, West Virginia; Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Travelers can change or cancel their trips up to 15 minutes before departure for no charge.

To learn more about the airline or purchase tickets to its newest destination, visit Breeze’s website.