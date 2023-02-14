TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for a getaway or planning to visit family this summer, Breeze Airways announced new nonstop flights to three destinations from Tampa International Airport.

Breeze added stops in Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; and Hartford, Connecticut.

The new routes are on sale for introductory fares starting at $39 one way, Breeze said.

“Here we grow again,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop. Now Tampa Bay residents can get to Portland, Providence and Hartford twice as fast, for about half the price!”

Flights to Hartford, Connecticut start on May 17. Nonstop flights are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

If you plan to travel to Portland, Maine, nonstop flights from Tampa start on May 17 and are available on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Nonstop flights from Tampa to Providence, Rhode Island, begin July 14. Flights are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Breeze also announced it has existing routes on sale from Tampa. They include:

Akron-Canton, Ohio: Flights through March 7 start at $49, and flights from March 22-21 start at $59.

Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas: Flights through March 7 start at $49, and flights from March 22-21 start at $59.

Charleston, South Carolina: Flights through March 7 start at $49, and flights from March 22-21 start at $59.

Huntsville, Alabama: Flights through March 7 start at $39, and flights from March 22-21 start at $43.

Louisville, Kentucky: Flights through March 7 start at $40.

Norfolk, Virginia: Flights through March 7 start at $49, and flights from March 22-21 start at $59.

Richmond, Virginia: Flights through March 7 start at $39, and flights from March 22-21 start at $49.

Syracuse, New York: Flights through March 7 start at $54, and flights from March 22-21 start at $59.

Breeze said it offers 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states.