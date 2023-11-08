TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Breeze Airways is expanding its routes once again with four new nonstop flights from Tampa International Airport.

The “nice low cost carrier” announced it will start service from Tampa to Burlington, Vermont; Madison, Wisconsin; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Plattsburgh, New York beginning next year.

Fares for the new nonstop routes start as low as $49 for one-way tickets. To get the deal, travelers must purchase their tickets by Nov. 14 for travel by Sept. 3, 2024.

AIRLINE SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Breeze Airways Burlington, VT (BTV) Jan. 31, 2024 2x/week Breeze Airways Plattsburgh, NY (PBG) Feb. 2, 2024 2x/week Breeze Airways Madison, WI (MSN) Feb. 7, 2024 2x/week Breeze Airways Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR) May 10, 2024 2x/week

Breeze is also offering 35% off base fares for roundtrip books if travelers use the code “BENICE.”

“We’re proud to add this new service to Burlington, Plattsburgh, Madison and Myrtle Beach and look forward to being able to offer TPA’s travelers these options and more in the future,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said.

TPA officials said three of the destinations, Burlington, Plattsburg and Myrtle Beach, are all-new routes that have never flown nonstop to Tampa.

To book a flight on Breeze Airways, visit FlyBreeze.com.