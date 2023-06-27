TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced three more nonstop routes out of Tampa International Airport.

Beginning in October, Breeze will add nonstop flights from Tampa to Pittsburgh, Columbus, Ohio, and Charleston, West Virginia, according to a news release. This brings the airline’s nonstop destinations out of Tampa to 15.

The flights will be offered two times per week, and introductory fares start at $59 when booked before July 3, according to the news release.

Charleston, West Virginia (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Oct. 4)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Thursdays and Sundays, starting Oct. 5 with BreezeThru service up to six days weekly)

Columbus, Ohio (Mondays and Fridays, starting Oct. 6)

The new destinations join existing ones including Charleston, South Carolina, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Hartford, Connecticut, and Richmond, Virginia.