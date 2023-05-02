TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready to pack your bags and take a trip this summer!

This Memorial Day, Breeze Airway will be turning 2, and to celebrate the airline’s second anniversary and welcome summer, Breeze will be offering travelers several discounted flights from Tampa.

Breeze Airway announced Tuesday that dozens of nonstop routes across the country will be added to the airline this summer.

Breeze also shared that three routes from Tampa will be on sale for June travel.

Travelers can fly from Tampa to the following cities for a discounted rate:

Charleston, SC starting from $49* one way

Huntsville, AL starting from $49*

Richmond, VA starting from $59*

The “newest [and] nicest domestic low-fare airline” said it doesn’t charge cancellation or change fees up to 15 minutes before departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and “a la carte pricing.”

Breeze Airway also offers customers up to 24 months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features that flyers can access on the Breeze app.

For more information or to purchase flight tickets, travelers can visit the airlines’ website here. Promotion tickets must be purchased between May 2 and May 8, for travel from May 31, 2023, through June 20, 2023.