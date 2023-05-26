TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Breeze Airlines is offering $27 flights to two destinations to celebrate two years of service.

The airline said one-way flights from Tampa to Charleston, South Carolina and Huntsville, Alabama will start at $27.

Tickets for the flights must be purchased by May 30. They can be used from Sept. 6 to Nov. 14.

Breeze said Charleston was the airline’s first-ever route served on May 27, 2021. To commemorate that route, the airline is putting it and the Huntsville flight on sale.

Breeze now offers almost 150 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states.

To learn more about the flights, visit Breeze’s website.