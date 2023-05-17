TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers will soon be able to visit three new destinations on Breeze Airlines flights.

The airline is now offering nonstop flights to Hartford, Connecticut; Portland, Maine; and Providence, Rhode Island.

Flights to Hartford will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting May 18 from $79.

Travelers can take flights from Tampa to Portland on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting May 17 from $99.

Providence flights will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting July 1 from $79.

Travelers can also visit Akron/Canton, Ohio; Bentonville/Fayetteville, Arkansas; Charleston, South Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama; Las Vegas, Nevada; Louisville, Kentucky; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Richmond, Virginia; and Syracuse, New York through Breeze.

To buy tickets for a flight, visit Breeze’s website.