Brazen carjacker attacks men while trying to steal semi on I-75 in Hillsborough County: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities said two men were attacked when they tried to stop a New Port Richey man who was trying to steal a semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

The chaos unfolded at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday evening after the suspect, Dale Patrick Ferris, 43, got into a crash in the southbound lanes of the interstate near milepost 234.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV ran into Ferris’ GMC Sierra after he turned his lights off and stopped the truck in the the road.

Troopers said he got out of the truck and walked in front of a Hyundai SUV, which almost hit him. Then he pulled out a gun and climbed on the hood of the vehicle. A woman driving the SUV was able to speed away while Ferris was distracted by another vehicle.

A semi-truck driver from North Fort Myers pulled over to help. Ferris got into the semi and tried to steal it, but “failed when he was unable to place the vehicle in gear or release the air brakes,” the report said.

Troopers said Ferris attacked the 62-year-old truck driver and a 34-year-old South Dakota man who tried to intervene. The men were kicked in the face and chest. There was no word on their conditions.

Ferris was detained after he got out of the semi.

Troopers recovered his firearm and several spent shell casings. It’s unclear if and when he discharged the weapon.

Harris was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, carjacking, proper exhibition of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public, the Highway Patrol said.