Brandon woman uses sign on car to search for kidney donor

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Brandon resident Kathy Lee Moore is currently experiencing complete kidney failure and is now taking her search for a new kidney on the road.

Moore tells WFLA.com she receives dialysis several times a week due to complications from her two-decade-long battle with Type 2 diabetes. The 52-year-old wife, mother and grandmother says that, without a kidney donor, she fears the worst.

“I’m hoping for a kidney. If I don’t get a kidney, it’s what the good Lord wants. He knows what’s best for me. But I pray every day because I want to be around with my little grandchildren,” Moore said. “I’m trying to stick around and get a kidney because I know the children need me and I need them.”

Moore has been on an organ donation list for the past two years. But without any luck, she has decided to take her kidney search into her own hands. Moore, along with her husband Jerry – her high school sweetheart – have put signs on their car, asking any and everyone with type O blood for help.

“First we’ve stuck it on my vehicle. Then when my husband got his vehicle, he goes, ‘you know what, I’m going to put it on mine too,’” said Moore.







The signs read “I need a kidney” and “Wife needs a kidney.” Both signs also include the needed blood type and the couple’s phone number.

“A lot of people get up behind me and beat the horn ‘beep, beep, beep’ and wave to me. And then you do get some people that are really rude like ‘oh, you’re waiting on a kidney? Well, good luck,’ you know,” Moore said. “Sometimes it can be depressing. And sometimes it can, you know, just be hope and faith and keep on praying.”

Moore says, on occasion, she drives around hoping someone will see her sign and call.

“I don’t want to jeopardize anybody else’s life. But if they could help me, I would really appreciate it,” said Moore. “I do pray about everybody, people that I don’t even know at night when I lay down. And it would be very helpful if I do get (a kidney) for my family, to stick around, to be here and to maybe watch my grandchildren graduate, that would be great.”

To donate to Kathy Lee Moore:

You must have type O blood

Call Tampa General Hospital at (813) 844-7000 and tell the operator Moore’s full name and birthday: 6/18/1968

Or call Moore directly at (813) 661-5375

