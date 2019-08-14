Brandon woman dies while being arrested for hitting person with bat, biting off part of child’s finger

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a death involving a woman who was being arrested for domestic-related assault in Brandon.

Deputies were called to an apartment on Parsons Avenue just after 11 p.m. Tuesday for the reported assault. When they got to the scene, deputies say they found 24-year-old Kaynesha Rhodes being restrained by someone inside the apartment. Deputies say they placed her in handcuffs to prevent further violence.

Two people at the scene told deputies that Rhodes had once lived with them at the apartment. They told deputies Rhodes came over with a gun Tuesday night and pointed the weapon at them. When the victims tried to leave, they say Rhodes locked the door to keep them inside.

According to deputies, Rhodes put the gun on the counter at some point and picked up a baseball bat. She used the bat to hit one of the victims in the head, the sheriff’s office says. The victims told deputies Rhodes also physically assaulted a child, biting off part of the child’s finger.

A neighbor who heard the commotion called 911.

While deputies were talking to the witnesses, Rhodes became unresponsive but continued breathing. Deputies say they diverted their attention to her and immediately redirected emergency responders from the victims to Rhodes.

Rhodes was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, less than a mile away from the apartment complex. Hospital staff continued medical treatment for her but eventually, Rhodes was pronounced dead.

A sheriff’s office representative says an official cause of death has not yet been determined. A toxicology report is still under review and the medical examiner’s office is working to see if previous medical conditions were a factor in the death.

Deputies say no one at the apartment is facing any charges.

If Rhodes had not been pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office says she would be facing several felony charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment.