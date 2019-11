HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A CNA at a Brandon assisted living facility has been arrested after stealing $6,000 from a patient.

According to deputies, Stephanie Pepper, 26, was a CNA at the Hawthorne Village of Brandon where she was assigned to care for an 82-year-old patient.

Deputies say Pepper stole the 82-year-old’s checkbook and wrote herself a check for $6,000.

Pepper was arrested and charged with forgery, uttering forged instruments and theft from a person 65 years or older.