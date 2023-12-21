BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon nurse is behind bars after she stole 17 bags of fentanyl from the ICU unit at Florida Brandon Hospital, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 12, hospital staff contacted deputies for an internal investigation on 55-year-old Lisa Williams. The sheriff’s office discovered Williams was stealing 100mL fentanyl IV bags.

Williams, an ICU Nurse, was allegedly refilling stolen IV bags with an unknown substance and putting the bags back into circulation, dating back to Oct. 2, 2023.

A tampered IV bag was taken and is currently being tested by the FDA.

Williams was arrested with an incident on Thursday and is charged with 17 counts of trafficking in fentanyl and 17 counts of grand theft of a controlled substance.

“I am appalled by the betrayal of trust exhibited by this nurse who stole fentanyl bags from the very institution entrusted with the well-being of our community. These actions not only jeopardize lives but undermine the fundamental principles of healthcare,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I commend the dedication of our detectives in swiftly arresting this careless criminal and prioritizing the safety of our citizens.”

“It is difficult to comprehend how someone who is supposed to save lives is instead risking them for personal gain. My office will ensure anyone engaged in trafficking this deadly poison will be held accountable for their actions.” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said. ”I commend the Sheriff’s Office for its dedication to fighting the war on fentanyl for the safety of our community,”