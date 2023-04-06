TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager accused of murder in 2021 received new charges Thursday after authorities said he attempted to make arrangements to kill a prime witness in his homicide case.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate came forward and told detectives that 19-year-old Jadon Christian Felix Saunders-Rigueur was trying to get someone to kill a prime witness in his murder case.

Saunders-Rigueur was already in custody awaiting trial after he allegedly murdered a 16-year-old boy in what was believed to be a drug deal gone wrong. Saunders-Rigueur was 17 at the time.

“Rather than taking the time to reflect on his poor actions and feel remorse over his first offense, this man continues to choose a life of crime, going as far as to attempt to cut someone’s life short for his perceived gain,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “It’s sickening to see the lengths he will go through to harm others.”

The sheriff’s office said Saunders-Rigueur is under strict restrictions to protect the witnesses and the integrity of its investigations.