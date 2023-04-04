BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon man was arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges he was connected to an overdose in Hillsborough County, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said its Opioid Overdose Investigations began looking into the activities of Joaun Wright, 25, after investigating non-fatal overdoses in their jurisdiction.

After three weeks of investigation, detectives searched Wright’s home and found over 40 grams of fentanyl, a loaded gun, illegally obtained prescription pills, and over $7,000 — as stated in an HCSO release.

Deputies said they also found two children in the home.

Another item of interest was a Pringles can with a false bottom, which deputies said Wright used to hide his drugs while selling them.

(Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

“We are all aware of the devastating effects of fentanyl on our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This highly potent drug is responsible for countless overdoses and seriously threatens public safety. I commend our deputies for arresting this dangerous criminal and their commitment to making Hillsborough County a safer place to raise a family.”

Wright was charged with armed trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, and various other drug charges.

Deputies said they are still investigating Wright’s alleged operation. Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.