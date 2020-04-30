Brandon man pleads guilty to racist threats against black activist

Breaking News
This Sept. 18, 2019, file photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Daniel McMahon, of Brandon, Fla. McMahon has pleaded guilty to making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia to deter him from running for office in a city where violence erupted during a white nationalist rally. McMahon also pleaded guilty to threatening a second victim over Facebook. He faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison after pleading guilty on Thursday, April 30, 2020, to charges including cyberstalking. (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (AP) – A Brandon man has pleaded guilty to making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia to deter him from running for office in a city where violence erupted during a white nationalist rally.

Daniel McMahon, of Brandon, Florida, also pleaded guilty to threatening a second victim over Facebook.

He faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to charges including cyberstalking.

U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon is scheduled to sentence McMahon on July 23.

The 31-year-old was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for Charlottesville’s city council.

