TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after shots rang out in Ybor City.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), officers were called to break up a fight at Tangra Nightclub just before 2 a.m.

Gunshots were fired into the air outside the club on 7th Avenue, according to TPD.

Officers arrested Octavius J. Dunbar, 26, in connection to the incident. It is not clear what charges he faces. There were no injuries or property damage reported.

Wednesday’s incident occurred just hours after the City of Tampa Community Engagement & Partnerships team held a panel discussion to discuss a proposed curfew for children, aimed at curtailing youth gun violence in the entertainment district. The ordinance was drafted in response to the Oct. 29, 2023 mass shooting, in which teenagers were identified as suspects and victims.

The Tampa City Council is expected to hold a second public hearing on the ordinance in its Jan. 25 meeting.