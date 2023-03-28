TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brandon man was arrested Monday after Hillsborough County detectives found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.

According to HCSO, detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on March 16, stating that someone at an address on the 600 block of Pine Forest Drive in Brandon, was uploading child pornography.

After receiving this information, authorities knocked on the address provided and investigators made contact with John Priester, 21, where he consented to a search of his phone and two other electronic devices.

During the investigation, detectives found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

“We are grateful to our national and local partners who join us in the fight against the victimization of our children,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of our detectives, they were able to locate this predator and get him out of our community.”

On Sunday, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Priester, and on Monday, he was arrested and charged with one count of filming, distributing, or possessing images or videos of sexual activity with an animal, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, 100 counts of possession of 10 or more images and content of images of child pornography, and 100 counts of in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.