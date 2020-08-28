Brandon man arrested after threatening to shoot up Seffner private school

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brandon man is now in jail after making an online threat against a private school in Seffner, deputies say.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware Thursday of a comment written by Zachary Brines, 31, on a Facebook page for former students of Seffner Christian Academy.

Deputies say Brines, who is an alumnus of the school, commented on a post that he would “Go to school packing heat and just open fire on all my enemies. Mostly the school teachers and front office administration.”

Another Facebook user took a screenshot of the post, which was later deleted, and reached out to the sheriff’s office, according to HCSO.

Deputies went to Brines’ home later Thursday evening and questioned him about the post. Deputies say Brines refused to talk without an attorney.

He was later arrested and charged with written threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism. He was also Baker Acted, deputies say.

No guns were found at the 31-year-old’s home.

“We take the safety and security of our Hillsborough County schools very seriously. Whenever a threat is made against a school, its students or staff, we have to assume it is credible,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As students across Hillsborough County head back to school this month, hopefully, this incident will serve as a reminder that making threats online to harm others is unacceptable, and regardless of your age, you will face the consequences for your actions.”

