Brandon man accused of threatening to assassinate Trump stopped mental health treatment recently, family says

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The Brandon man accused of threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump outside the White House had recently been reported missing by a family member who was concerned about his mental health, deputies say.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a family member called on Saturday to report 25-year-old Roger Charles Hedgpeth missing. The relative told deputies Hedgpeth had not been seen since he left his home the afternoon of Feb. 2.

Deputies say the relative also reported Hedgpeth had called on Feb. 5 and demanded the return of his gun, which the relative had locked up due to concerns over Hedgpeth’s mental health. According to the relative, the 25-year-old decided to stop receiving mental health treatment in November.

The sheriff’s office on Saturday learned that Hedgpeth had used his credit card at a Waffle House in Hagerstown, Maryland and a Sheetz in Morgantown, West Virginia. His relative said Hedgpeth did not have any family or friends in those areas.

After entering Hedgpeth into the system as a missing endangered adult, the sheriff’s office says it was contacted by the U.S. Secret Service about Hedgpeth’s arrest outside the White House.

According to the Secret Service, Hedgpeth approached an officer on patrol outside the White House and said he was there to assassinate the president. Officers say they found a knife in Hedgpeth’s possession.

Hedgpeth was taken into custody and was then brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“It took great courage for Roger Hedgpeth’s relative to reach out…and report his erratic behavior. The decision to speak out likely prevented him from harming others,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Mental illness is something that doesn’t just affect the person diagnosed. It affects an entire family. I hope that Roger Hedgpeth can get the help he needs, and I am grateful for our working partnership with the Secret Service that allowed us to quickly locate and take this individual into custody before he could do harm.”

Hedgpeth was charged with threats to do bodily harm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

LATEST HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY NEWS: