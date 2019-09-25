Brandon house goes viral over spooky tenant

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking for a house just in time for spooky season? One local real estate broker has you covered.

Levi Stubbs, a United States Air Force veteran and real estate broker, came up with a creative way to show off his latest listing.

At first glance, the Zillow listing for a home on Thistledown Drive in Brandon looks normal. The house is sporting a fresh coat of paint, the lawn neatly cut and the inside clean and clear.

Felt like I was being followed while shooting our latest listing video for some reason… 👻🎃🏠🔪 #share #newlisting #hauntedhouse #boo (Just listed at $189,900!) Posted by Green Star Realty, Inc on Sunday, September 22, 2019

However, once you take a look closer, the house has an unwanted visitor, Ghostface, the character from the Scream movie series.

He can be seen testing out the home’s features. Whether it is kicking back in the kitchen while having a drink, taking a shower, using the toilet or raking the yard, Ghostface makes quite a few appearances in the listing.









The listing has only been up for three days and has over 34,000 views. The video, only up for a day, has over 5,500 views.