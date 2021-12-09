Brandon Blvd shut down, man taken into custody by Hillsborough County deputies

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cortesía de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado de Hillsborough

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a traffic investigation on East Brandon Blvd in Brandon.

Authorities closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-60 at Ridgewood Drive just before 2 p.m., Thursday. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

https://twitter.com/HCSOSheriff/status/1469016566784266244

8 On Your Side has not confirmed the cause for the investigation but an image of a person in custody was temporarily posted to The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office twitter page.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss