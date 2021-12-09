Brandon Blvd shut down, man taken into custody by Hillsborough County deputies

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a traffic investigation on East Brandon Blvd in Brandon.

Authorities closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-60 at Ridgewood Drive just before 2 p.m., Thursday. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

8 On Your Side has not confirmed the cause for the investigation but an image of a person in custody was temporarily posted to The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office twitter page.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

