Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies capture Bradenton attempted murder suspect in Gibsonton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Bradenton murder suspect.

Deputies located Gerardo Aguilar late last night in Gibsonton.

According to police, they received a 911 call July 18 around 2:17 p.m. about a reported man needing medical attention for unknown injuries. After police and EMS arrived, they found a 37-year-old Bradenton resident with two gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Blake Trauma Unit, where he underwent surgery and was in critical but stable condition.

Detectives were able to identify two suspects in the case, Apolino Aguilar and Gerardo Aguilar. Apolino, 23, was found and was arrested without incident. However, Gerardo had eluded deputies.

Apolino Aguilar – Bradenton Police Department

Apolino was charged with attempted murder and home invasion robbery. He is currently being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

Geraldo is currently being held at the Hillsborough County Jail pending extradition to Manatee County.