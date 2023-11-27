TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies located a missing child with autism Sunday, all thanks to a special bracelet the child was wearing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said at about 6 p.m., deputies were called to look for a missing 9-year-old in Ruskin.

With weather conditions worsening, deputies could not use an air unit to help search for the missing child, so they had to keep searching on the ground.

Fortunately, the child had a SafetyNet bracelet on, which allowed deputies to detect where the missing boy was. SafetyNet works by allowing law enforcement agencies access to GPS information from bracelets worn by those with cognitive conditions when they go missing.

Deputies found the child hiding behind an outdoor A/C unit at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, about 20 minutes after the signal was detected.

“Hey buddy!” the deputies said upon finding the little boy, who was about .02 miles away from home.

“I am incredibly proud of our deputies responsiveness and expertise that were instrumental in this successful recovery operation,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Their dedication to ensuring the safety of our community, especially vulnerable individuals like this child, is truly commendable. SafetyNet has proven to be a lifesaving tool, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our strong partnership.”

If you are interested in signing up a loved one for SafetyNet, click here.