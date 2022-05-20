TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man and a child suffered injuries in a house fire in Seffner late Thursday night.

Crews responded to a fire at a home in the 9900 block of Joe Ebert Road around 10:45 p.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames.

About 75% of the home was on fire along with a detached garage, according to the fire rescue.

Firefighters broke through a window to save a boy inside. They said the child suffered injuries and was hospitalized in serious condition. A man at the home was also taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.









Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.