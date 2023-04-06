TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Prepare yourselves, ’90s kids… There’s a “Boy Meets World” reunion coming to Tampa.

Most of the main cast is scheduled to appear at ’90s Con at the Tampa Convention Center in September. The convention is “a celebration of all the nostalgic moments of the beloved 90s era,” according to the event description on the city of Tampa website.

The “Boy Meets World” cast members, including William Daniels (Mr. Feeny) and Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), are currently the only celebrity guests listed on the website for the 2023 convention.

Before fans get their hopes up for a Corey and Topanga reunion: Ben Savage, who played the main character of Corey Matthews, will not appear at the event. This is presumably because he is running for Congress.

According to the event organizer, That’s4Entertainment, attendees of last year’s ’90s Con had the opportunity to “enjoy show reunions and panels, and take pictures with the iconic ‘Back to the Future’ car, a Slime machine, a replica of the famed Nickelodeon orange couch and a Spice Girls costume exhibit.”

’90s Con will be held at the Tampa Convention Center from Sept. 15-17. You can find more information about the convention on the That’s4Entertainment website.