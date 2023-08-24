TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It could be easy to miss while speeding down the Courtney Campbell Causeway, but the memorial dedicated to 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia grew a bit larger on Thursday.

Among the teddy bears and posters of Yitzian sits a circular “drive safely” sign, installed by the Florida Department of Transportation in memory of the child, who was struck by a stray bullet on July 4 near Ben T. Davis Beach.

Memorial for Yitzian Torres Garcia along Courtney Campbell Causeway

Nearly two months have passed since Yitzian was killed during a fight over jet skis, but his family is still begging for answers. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay upped the reward for information to $10,000 on Aug. 4 – what would have been his eighth birthday – hoping to bring Yitzian’s loved ones closure.

“We just want people to remember that we’re still looking for justice for the baby,” Yitzian’s grandmother, Marisol Ayala, told News Channel 8 on Sunday. “We’re just looking for the people to come forward and people to help us.”

When shots rang out on July 4, Juan Carlos Hernandez tried to shield his grandson, but the bullet passed through his hand and into the child’s head. On Sunday, he called for the shooter to come forward and take responsibility.

Yitzian Torres Garcia

“If he feels that day that he’s a man and he pulled out a gun and starts shooting, just be a man and get in front of the justice and turn yourself in,” Hernandez said. “Be a man.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at (800) 873-TIPS. To submit a tip online, visit the Crime Stoppers website.