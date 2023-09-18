TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy who disguised himself as a married woman to rob a Tampa bank was arrested Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the teen, who WFLA has chosen not to identify due to his age, walked into the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6298 West Waters Avenue on Wednesday, Sep. 6, and passed a note demanding money and claiming he had a gun.

(Images courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The teen then fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

One week after the robbery, deputies arrested the teen near a public storage unit east of the Wells Fargo bank. The boy faces a felony charge of robbery while wearing a mask.

“I commend our deputies and investigators for their swift and professional response in apprehending this attempted bank robber,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This incident serves as a poignant reminder that youth can be swayed down perilous paths, and it’s our duty to steer them towards a brighter future.”

It was not clear what amount, if any, the teen stole from the bank.