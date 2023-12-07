TAMPA (WFLA) – One Tampa boy understands the meaning of Christmas.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) shared a video of their amazing encounter with Jaydon, one of 10 kids from the Freddie Solomon Boys & Girls Club who was chosen to go shopping with deputies thanks to the Heroes and Helpers grant from Target.

While Jaydon was shopping with the $250 given to him, deputies began to notice that he was putting things like diapers and baby food into his cart.

When HCSO deputies stepped in and asked Jaydon why he needed those items, he said they were for his mother and baby sister, who is due next month.

Seeing the incredible thoughtfulness Jaydon displayed, HCSO bought those necessities for him so he could focus on spending his budget on gifts for himself.

Watch the heartwarming video above.