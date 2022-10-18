TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after police said he shot a girl who got into a fight with his relative.

Police said on Oct. 14, the 16-year-old, who was wearing a ski mask, fired a shot at a 17-year-old girl who had just finished fighting his relative near Robinson High School. The 17-year-old girl was shot in the back as she was walking away. The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition but survived her injuries.

Witnesses told police the fight was due to an argument over the 16-year-old buying marijuana from the 17-year-old girl with a counterfeit $100 bill on a separate occasion.

One day before the shooting, investigators said the 17-year-old and a friend confronted the 16-year-old boy over the counterfeit money and fought him.

Police said the boy’s relative asked the 17-year-old to meet her at their apartment complex on South Manhattan Avenue the following day to fight, which was when the shooting happened.

Officers said they found one 9mm shell casing at the scene.

Through investigative means, detectives said they identified the 16-year-old boy as the shooter.

The boy was interviewed by detectives on Tuesday night and they said he confessed to the shooting.

Police said the boy is facing three felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm. He was booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center.