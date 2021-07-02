‘Boom by the Bay is a go;’ Tampa mayor says weather won’t hurt July 4 celebrations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mayor Jane Castor confirmed Friday afternoon that Tampa’s second Boom by the Bay is set to continue as planned.

“Boom by the Bay is a go,” Castor said. “We just had a call this morning with a representative from NOAA, and Dan, who we refer to as Dan the Man because he told us Sunday afternoon is going to be perfect for Boom by the Bay. Although we should have showers in the morning, but it should be clear in the evening.”

Weather has been a concern in the Tampa Bay area as Hurricane Elsa formed in the Atlantic this week. While much of Florida is projected to be in the storm’s cone, Castor said plans are already in place to respond to any potential problems.

“Throw on top of that, Boom by the Bay, the potential of Elsa coming our way, and then the Stanley Cup as well, so we’re ready for whatever comes our way,” she said.

Boom by the Bay will stretch across four miles along the Hillsborough River. Castor said there will be eight locations with food and entertainment for the festivities.

At 9 p.m., fireworks will be launched from six different locations in the city. These include:

Armature Works

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

Bayshore Boulevard south of Davis Islands Bridge

The Tampa Convention Center

Sparkman Wharf

Castor reminded residents to make plans early to compensate for traffic issues.

“We do our best to manage the number of people coming in and out since it’s going to be a beautiful evening,” she said. “If it’s not, Dan’s going to be thrown off the Gasparilla ship.”

News Channel 8 is happy to be working with the city of Tampa to put on a livestream of the event.