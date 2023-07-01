TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Boom by the Bay is back for its fourth year at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

“It’s the largest city park that we have in downtown,” said Rachel Radawec. “It’s got this beautiful waterfront frontage for fireworks, you’ve got the skyline in the background, it’s just the only place that this really makes sense.”

Rachel Radawec is part of the Tampa Downtown Partnership, the group helping organize the July 4th celebration.

“We think it’s really important to have something that’s equitable for all,” Radawec explained. “So we always strive to have free events in large public spaces.”

The Partnership is expecting close to 10,000 people to show up.

“This is actually great because I don’t have to put on anything this big,” said Martez Kelly. “Tampa is taking of that for me and I love it.”

Martez Kelly and his new wife Amariya brought their 2-year-old son with them.

“I’m really excited to see how he’s going to act,” Amariya Kelly said. “Because this will be his first like big hoorah with fireworks so he might get scared, I’m not sure.”

Saturday’s event includes plenty of family friendly fun, including bounce houses, face painting, sack races and more. A sold-out pickleball tournament started earlier in the day, hosted by the Tampa Pickleball Crew.

“I’m excited to get some food from different food trucks,” said Amariya. “We love eating at different places, so it’s like a good place to do that.”

There are six food trucks and nine community partners, including the Hard Rock Casino, Busch Gardens and the Rays and Rowdies.

“We like to look at the water and stuff like that,” Amariya said. “So it just seemed like a great place to just get out of the house and celebrate for the fourth of July.”

The event included three pie-eating contests where winners got Busch Gardens tickets, three musical acts headlined by Kenzie Wheeler, and fireworks around 9 p.m.