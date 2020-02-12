Bond raised for physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A judge has raised the bond amount for a physical therapist who was accused of sexually assaulting a 75-year-old woman in a room at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

On Monday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to the hospital in Riverview to investigate the alleged assault.

A nurse told deputies an alarm sounded in the room of the patient. When that nurse checked a live feed from inside of the room, the nurse witnessed Regginald Jackson sexually battering the victim.

The 30-year-old allegedly refused to speak to deputies about the incident and was subsequently arrested on charges of sexual battery. He was booked at Orient Jail Tuesday morning.



“These facts lead me to be concerned for the general public,” the judge said before she raised the bond to $250,000 on Wednesday.

If Jackson is able to post bond, he cannot work in the healthcare industry, and cannot be around anyone who is disabled.



On Tuesday, 8 On Your Side stopped by the suspect’s home and spoke to his girlfriend. “He’s always been a very logical thinker, so that’s why I don’t get why he would ever do that. There’s no way he would do that,” said Jacquelyn Ward.



Ward said Jackson has worked at the hospital for roughly two years and has a squeaky clean record.



“He’s not like another man, okay? He’s a special guy. He makes everyone, he’s such a good friend. He’s so caring,” Ward said.



She said she realized something was wrong when Jackson stopped texting Monday. She did some digging and learned about his arrest.



Ward said she hopes the nurse’s characterization of the events is a misunderstanding.



St. Joseph’s Hospital is one of 15 hospitals in the BayCare Health System. On Tuesday, they said they would be terminating Jackson’s employment.

“BayCare is terminating the employment of Regginald Jesse Jackson, who was working as a physical therapist at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South,” Lisa Razler said in an e-mail to News Channel 8. “We appreciate the team member who took appropriate, swift action after witnessing suspicious activity and we remain in close contact with authorities as they conduct their investigation. BayCare is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all our patients and team members and we do not tolerate the alleged conduct. In addition to pre-employment screenings and background checks, we provide ongoing training, leadership makes rounds daily through the hospital and departments conduct safety huddles prior to each shift;We strongly encourage team members to report anything of concern when they’re on the job, which is what happened in this situation.”



Investigators suspect more patients may have been victimized by Jackson. They’re asking anyone with information regarding prior incidents to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) to report a tip anonymously.

LATEST STORIES: