Bond raised for physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Regginald Jackson first appearance

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A judge has raised the bond amount for a physical therapist who was accused of sexually assaulting a 75-year-old woman in a room at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

On Monday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to the hospital in Riverview to investigate the alleged assault.

A nurse told deputies an alarm sounded in the room of the patient. When that nurse checked a live feed from inside of the room, the nurse witnessed Regginald Jackson sexually battering the victim.

The 30-year-old allegedly refused to speak to deputies about the incident and was subsequently arrested on charges of sexual battery. He was booked at Orient Jail Tuesday morning.

“These facts lead me to be concerned for the general public,” the judge said before she raised the bond to $250,000 on Wednesday.

If Jackson is able to post bond, he cannot work in the healthcare industry, and cannot be around anyone who is disabled.

On Tuesday, 8 On Your Side stopped by the suspect’s home and spoke to his girlfriend. “He’s always been a very logical thinker, so that’s why I don’t get why he would ever do that. There’s no way he would do that,” said Jacquelyn Ward.

Ward said Jackson has worked at the hospital for roughly two years and has a squeaky clean record.

“He’s not like another man, okay? He’s a special guy. He makes everyone, he’s such a good friend. He’s so caring,” Ward said.

She said she realized something was wrong when Jackson stopped texting Monday. She did some digging and learned about his arrest.

Ward said she hopes the nurse’s characterization of the events is a misunderstanding.

St. Joseph’s Hospital is one of 15 hospitals in the BayCare Health System. On Tuesday, they said they would be terminating Jackson’s employment.

“BayCare is terminating the employment of Regginald Jesse Jackson, who was working as a physical therapist at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South,” Lisa Razler said in an e-mail to News Channel 8. “We appreciate the team member who took appropriate, swift action after witnessing suspicious activity and we remain in close contact with authorities as they conduct their investigation. BayCare is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all our patients and team members and we do not tolerate the alleged conduct. In addition to pre-employment screenings and background checks, we provide ongoing training, leadership makes rounds daily through the hospital and departments conduct safety huddles prior to each shift;We strongly encourage team members to report anything of concern when they’re on the job, which is what happened in this situation.”

Investigators suspect more patients may have been victimized by Jackson. They’re asking anyone with information regarding prior incidents to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) to report a tip anonymously.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Results Released: Fletcher Ave. said to be safer after improvement study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Results Released: Fletcher Ave. said to be safer after improvement study"

Slay It Proud: Tampa teen inspiring and teaching other black history through her brand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slay It Proud: Tampa teen inspiring and teaching other black history through her brand"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Is your watch dirty?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is your watch dirty?"

Two teens arrested for Lakeland Christmas crash that sent nine to hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two teens arrested for Lakeland Christmas crash that sent nine to hospital"

Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway"

the Vipers defensive coordinator, Jerry Glanville, wears two headsets during the game on Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers defensive coordinator, Jerry Glanville, wears two headsets during the game on Sunday"

Temporary tag toll charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temporary tag toll charges"

State Attorney's Office launching investigation into teen’s shooting death at Tampa police officer’s home

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Attorney's Office launching investigation into teen’s shooting death at Tampa police officer’s home"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer"

the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss