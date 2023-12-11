TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A 25-year-old suspect accused of killing a 30-year-old Colombian woman and her 14-year-old daughter last month was denied bond Monday afternoon.

Tampa Police detectives say Jean Pierre Salazar stabbed Alejandra Cabrejo Molina and her daughter Mariana and immediately fled to his brother’s home in Maryland.

It’s part of the reason a judge said she would deny the suspect’s request for bond.

“Anyone whose willing to kill a 14-year-old to save their own skin should not be free in our society,” the judge said.

Francesca Gutierrez runs a support group for Colombians arriving to Tampa. She says Alejandra joined the group when arriving to the area two years ago.

Gutierrez learned of the tragedy just hours after it happened.

“I got a call, so I was really in shock that something like that had taken place, it was very painful,” Gutierrez said.

The victim’s family and Colombians in Tampa told 8 On Your Side they just want justice for the two victims as Alejandra leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

“She was very hardworking, whatever she put herself to do, she was very determined, and she taught her daughters that, her daughters were a reflection of what she wanted to,” she shared.