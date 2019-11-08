Bomb threat forces 300 employees to be evacuated from Tampa business

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to a Tampa business on Friday, forcing hundreds of employees to evacuate.

Deputies were called to Computer Generated Solutions on Woodland Corporate Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Friday for the bomb threat.

According to the sheriff’s office, an anonymous person called and said, “you have four minutes and 29 seconds to get out of the building or it blows up.” Deputies immediately responded to the scene, evacuated about 300 employees from the building and secured the area.

Deputies searched the building and parking lot but did not find anything. Once the search was completed, employees were allowed to return to the building.

“We are relieved that this threat was not credible and I am proud of the quick response and thorough search performed by my deputies,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Not only are threats like this a huge disruption to business, they also cause unnecessary fear and panic for innocent people involved. I can’t say it enough, making a fake threat is not a joke and anyone caught doing it will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

The sheriff’s office is now following up on leads to try and figure out who called in the threat. Anyone with information is asked to call (813) 247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

