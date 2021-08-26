Police: Suspect in custody after bomb threat at Bank of America in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Police Department are on scene of an attempted bank robbery where the suspect claimed to have had an explosive device.

Police say the incident occurred at the Bank of America at 100 North Westshore Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect is now in custody and no injuries have been reported.

Both directions of Kennedy Boulevard at Westshore Boulevard, access to the Westshore Mall were closed for just over a half-hour but have since reopened.

